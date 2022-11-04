Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Trading Down 11.6%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Petrofac Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

About Petrofac

(Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.