Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.5-102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.64 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.22. 23,822,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,086,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 830,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

