PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.22

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $4.92. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 127,239 shares.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

