Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of PNW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.48. 17,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 124.3% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

