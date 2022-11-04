Piper Sandler Raises TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $67.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.