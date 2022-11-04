Piper Sandler Trims Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Target Price to $39.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Meridian Price Performance

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477. The stock has a market cap of $191.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.42. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Meridian had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Meridian by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meridian by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Meridian by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Meridian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

