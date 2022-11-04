Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 131.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

