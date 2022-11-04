PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 91,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

