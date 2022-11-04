Pocket Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.06 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $76.00 million and $3.06 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,654.52 or 0.32005262 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network's total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network's official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS."

