Pocket Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.20 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $74.20 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.80 or 0.31993539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

