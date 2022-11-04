Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.43 billion-$9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Polaris by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

