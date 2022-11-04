Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.43 billion-$9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.44.
Polaris Stock Up 2.8 %
PII traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Polaris by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.