Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.43 billion-$9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 2.8 %

PII traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Polaris by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

