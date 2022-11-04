Polygon (MATIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.09 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00005537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $10.20 billion and $2.09 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.41 or 0.31826079 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012430 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
