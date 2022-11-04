Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $291.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.67. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,908,095,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pool by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,911,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

