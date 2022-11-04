PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading Down 8.5%

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 3,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 357,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

PowerSchool Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $317,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

