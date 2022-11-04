PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PPL by 135.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 406,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 233,725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PPL by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 164,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 109,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 26.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

