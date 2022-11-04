Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.37

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$110.37 and last traded at C$108.76, with a volume of 30388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$81.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.82.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

