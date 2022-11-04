Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 2,300 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.