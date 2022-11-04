Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,353 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,455.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $60,806,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. 337,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,977.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and have sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

