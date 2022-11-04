Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance accounts for 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.08% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,279. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,666.67 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,993 shares of company stock worth $358,237 and have sold 179,693 shares worth $10,001,783. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

