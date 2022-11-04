Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Medpace worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 44.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after buying an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after buying an additional 108,133 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 242.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 86,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 94.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 49,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Trading Down 5.9 %

MEDP traded down $13.03 on Friday, hitting $206.41. 14,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,596. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $235.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.87.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

