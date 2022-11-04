Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $526,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.11. 683,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,391,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

