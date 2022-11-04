Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 37,631 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,631 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in KLA by 27.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in KLA by 88.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 27.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 33,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Cowen upped their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.16.

KLA stock traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,927. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

