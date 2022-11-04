Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 52,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $182.32. 293,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $184.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

