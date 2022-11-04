Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,319 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSW stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,499. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $875.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.89.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

