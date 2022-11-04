Premium Brands Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Premium Brands Stock Down 1.8 %
PBH stock opened at C$78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.76. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
