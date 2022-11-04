Premium Brands Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Premium Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

PBH stock opened at C$78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.76. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Premium Brands Company Profile

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.91.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.