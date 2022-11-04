Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.11.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Premium Brands stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. Premium Brands has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $109.37.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

