Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$107.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$107.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Premium Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.27.

Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$89.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.76. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.72 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

