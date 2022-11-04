Private Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 122,953 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 4.8 %

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

WFG stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.