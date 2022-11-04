Private Management Group Inc. Buys 2,757 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 541.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 229.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 291,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $372.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.84 and its 200 day moving average is $396.59.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

