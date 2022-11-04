Private Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 699,545 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 4.55% of Iteris worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 174,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 64,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITI opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.97. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

