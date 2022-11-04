Private Management Group Inc. Invests $243,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after purchasing an additional 375,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after acquiring an additional 149,781 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $84.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 365.14% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.