Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

CVX stock opened at $181.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.69. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.