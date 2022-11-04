Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

