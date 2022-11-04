Private Management Group Inc. Sells 47 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after purchasing an additional 398,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $272.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $276.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

