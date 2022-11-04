Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCOR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.46.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,955 shares of company stock worth $8,029,899. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.