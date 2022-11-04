Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,449 shares of company stock valued at $862,581. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

