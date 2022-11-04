Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up to $38.92

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $41.99. Progyny shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 8,824 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Progyny Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,520 shares of company stock worth $14,348,273. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.