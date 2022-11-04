Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up to $38.92

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $41.99. Progyny shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 8,824 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Progyny Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Insider Activity

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,520 shares of company stock worth $14,348,273. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

