Prom Price Reaches $5.93 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.93 or 0.00028029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $97.61 million and $5.23 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,170.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.83472187 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $5,340,922.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.