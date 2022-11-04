ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 841,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 5,529,898 shares.The stock last traded at $56.53 and had previously closed at $55.56.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 47.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 21.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 538.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Stories

