ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 1% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $88.93. 230,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 188,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

