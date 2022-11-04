Proton Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $34.16 million and $1.98 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.54 or 0.31879213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012451 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,900,458,307 coins and its circulating supply is 13,837,372,327 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

