Provenance Blockchain Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $3,168.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.32001054 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012499 BTC.

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

