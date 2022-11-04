Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.08.

PRU stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $103.87. 54,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

