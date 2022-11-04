Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

