Pundi X (New) Hits Market Cap of $132.57 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $132.57 million and $8.49 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,734.93 or 0.31813947 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012425 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.49463642 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $8,547,534.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars.

