Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 71.41% and a net margin of 48.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,547 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,161,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 1,656,791 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $22,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after acquiring an additional 715,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.