Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.23. The consensus estimate for Chemed’s current full-year earnings is $18.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $484.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

