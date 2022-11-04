Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Qorvo Trading Up 3.5 %

QRVO traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.59. 36,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,827. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,131,000 after purchasing an additional 321,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

