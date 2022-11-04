QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.87. 376,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,146. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.53. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

